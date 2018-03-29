Jefferies Group Reiterates “$5.00” Price Target for NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Jefferies Group set a $5.00 price target on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of NantHealth in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,095 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $25,258.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $319,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,745 shares of company stock worth $66,549 over the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 351.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 132.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples.

