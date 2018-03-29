NantHealth (NH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NantHealth earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.380786197121 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NantHealth (NH) opened at $3.03 on Thursday. NantHealth has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $328.99, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of NantHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

In related news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $25,258.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,745 shares of company stock valued at $66,549. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples.

