Nasdaq (NDAQ) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nasdaq earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1846491397034 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.22. 1,435,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,644.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.36 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Nasdaq declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

In other news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $520,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 4,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $326,863.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,837 shares of company stock worth $3,442,932. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

