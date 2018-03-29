National Bankshares (NKSH) Given a $49.00 Price Target at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill set a $49.00 price objective on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NKSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $303.02, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.32.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $39,166. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 505.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,109 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 63,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 95.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

