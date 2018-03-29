Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect National Western Life Group (NWLI) Stock Price

Media stories about National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Western Life Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.46 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0552552910425 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) opened at $304.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,108.25, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $368.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.82 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Ross R. Moody sold 608 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total value of $189,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,264.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ross R. Moody sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.99, for a total value of $68,261.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,546 shares of company stock valued at $490,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/national-western-life-group-nwli-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-46-updated.html.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Insurance Company (National Western) is a stock life insurance company. The Company operates in two segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The products marketed under domestic insurance operations are annuities, universal life insurance and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.