NavCoin (NAV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $524,384.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00012254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $57.56 million and $524,384.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00032266 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00069587 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022372 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00493378 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 62,626,721 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Binance. It is not presently possible to buy NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

