Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

NAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE NAP) traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 699,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,404. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $116.70, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 51.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Midstream Partners by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Finally, CS Mckee LP raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Midstream Partners by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 64,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (Navios Midstream) is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to own, operate and acquire crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts, as well as refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers under long-term employment contracts.

