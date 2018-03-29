Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.3597902911917 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 332,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.59 and a quick ratio of 12.59. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $86.13, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 49.75%. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (Navios Midstream) is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to own, operate and acquire crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts, as well as refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers under long-term employment contracts.

