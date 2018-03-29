Navios Maritime (NM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Headlines about Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 44.4012325482551 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Navios Maritime (NYSE NM) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,059. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $105.46, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.69 million. equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NM shares. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Navios Maritime in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (Navios Holdings) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company. The Company is focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates through two segments: the Dry bulk Vessel Operations and the Logistics Business.

