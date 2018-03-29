NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 608,904 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NCI Building Systems by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider Norman C. Chambers sold 85,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $1,658,079.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,683.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Scott Little sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $53,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,355.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. NCI Building Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $1,144.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. NCI Building Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NCI Building Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of metal products in North America. The Company’s operating segments include Engineered building systems, Metal components and Metal coil coating. The Engineered building systems segment is engaged in the manufacturing of main frames and long bay systems, and engineering and drafting.

