NCI Building Systems (NCS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:NCS traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 602,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,786. NCI Building Systems has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,144.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that NCI Building Systems will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NCI Building Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Bradley Scott Little sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $53,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,663 shares in the company, valued at $558,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman C. Chambers sold 85,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $1,658,079.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,683.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NCI Building Systems by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,675,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,643,000 after purchasing an additional 542,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NCI Building Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,321,000 after acquiring an additional 37,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NCI Building Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,432,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NCI Building Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after acquiring an additional 270,357 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in NCI Building Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,524,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of metal products in North America. The Company’s operating segments include Engineered building systems, Metal components and Metal coil coating. The Engineered building systems segment is engaged in the manufacturing of main frames and long bay systems, and engineering and drafting.

