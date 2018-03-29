Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Altair Engineering to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.43.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) opened at $30.75 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $50,245,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $16,950,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $14,402,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $13,099,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $8,972,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc is a United States-based software company. The Company is focused on developing engineering software and computing technologies. The Company’s products include HyperWorks, solidThinking, PBS Works, and Carriots. The Company offers a range of solutions such as product engineering, industrial design, and tailored solutions.

