Insider Buying: Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) Insider Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) insider Neil Rogan bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £52,220 ($72,147.00).

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) opened at GBX 724 ($10.00) on Thursday. Murray Income Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 716.40 ($9.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 825 ($11.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $498.53 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1%.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

