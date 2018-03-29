Neogen (NEOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.27

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.27 and last traded at $66.27, with a volume of 185952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $62.00 price target on shares of Neogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,408.22, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 6,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $374,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,383. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 92,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

