Netflix (NFLX) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Citigroup

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $300.12 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $14.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.77. 18,948,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,948,446. Netflix has a 1 year low of $138.66 and a 1 year high of $333.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $130,483.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 163,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $43,050,723.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,483.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $563,933.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,811.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,899 shares of company stock worth $122,453,300 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,173,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $212,724,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 55.5% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Netflix by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Netflix by 445.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,729 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 185,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Netflix by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,579,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $286,524,000 after acquiring an additional 111,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

