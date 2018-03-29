Netlist (NLST) Shares Down 4.2%

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,858,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,903,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netlist from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -1.22.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netlist stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.99% of Netlist worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of memory subsystems for datacenter, data storage and computing markets. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of memory subsystems for the server, computing and communications markets. The Company’s memory subsystems consist of combinations of dynamic random access memory integrated circuits (DRAM ICs or DRAM), NAND flash memory (NAND flash), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and other components assembled on printed circuit boards (PCBs).

