New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Director Purchases $194,392.00 in Stock

New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Director B Scott White bought 97,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $194,392.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New Peoples Bankshares (NWPP) opened at $1.92 on Thursday. New Peoples Bankshares has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $46.78, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

