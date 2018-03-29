New York REIT (NYRT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New York REIT earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0832043892916 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $21.31. 19,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,919. New York REIT has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.33, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYRT shares. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of New York REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

New York REIT Company Profile

New York REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns a portfolio of commercial real estate. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through New York Recovery Operating Partnership, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 19 properties, which aggregated 3.3 million rentable square feet.

