New Zealand Energy (NZ) Trading Up 20%

New Zealand Energy Co. (CVE:NZ) shares were up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,369,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 394,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.83.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources primarily in New Zealand. The Company holds interests in various assets covering an area of 285 square kilometers located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

