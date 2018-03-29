Newbium Reaches Market Capitalization of $171,320.00 (NEWB)

Newbium (CURRENCY:NEWB) traded down 36.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Newbium token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Newbium has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Newbium has a market capitalization of $171,320.00 and approximately $888.00 worth of Newbium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newbium alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00716562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013568 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00144493 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030139 BTC.

Newbium Token Profile

Newbium launched on November 24th, 2013. Newbium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Newbium is coins.newbium.com/coins/36-newbium. Newbium’s official website is coins.newbium.com. Newbium’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newbium is a platform that aims to provide real-time cryptocurrency market data. Newbium platform will feature real-time charts, a wallet and news about the cryptosphere. “

Newbium Token Trading

Newbium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Newbium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newbium must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newbium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Newbium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.