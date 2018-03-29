NextEra Energy (NEE) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NextEra Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8801286508627 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76,546.39, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.32. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $127.09 and a 52-week high of $164.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $439,881.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,571.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,404,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

