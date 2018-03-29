NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

NGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $17.50) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $336,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,358.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,133,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 761,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 168,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,346,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,875,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $130,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE NGL) traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.80. 225,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,185. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,325.87, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.02.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

