Nike (NKE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nike earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the footwear maker an impact score of 44.8715378191528 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,435,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,602. The company has a market cap of $107,654.55, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Nike from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 125,722 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $7,941,858.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,940,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 460,722 shares of company stock worth $30,466,859. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

