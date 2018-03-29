Nike (NKE) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 55,335 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,588,000. Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,792,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 18,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4,252.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237,557 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $6,309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 460,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

Shares of Nike (NYSE NKE) opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107,215.28, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

