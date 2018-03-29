Ensemble Capital Management LLC Sells 22,843 Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,843 shares during the period. Nike accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Nike by 4,252.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Nike by 58.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058,601 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Nike by 97.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $390,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987,728 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth $226,588,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Nike by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,423,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,869 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $6,309,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,722 shares of company stock worth $30,466,859 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike (NKE) opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Nike has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $107,654.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nike to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Vetr cut shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

