TheStreet Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to C+

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,394. NMI has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,086.79, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. NMI had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,192,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,761 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NMI by 954.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 518,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NMI by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 426,860 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $6,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NMI by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after acquiring an additional 367,394 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

