Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($153.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS set a €104.00 ($128.40) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($134.57) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €130.00 ($160.49) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.75 ($150.31).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €106.50 ($131.48) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($160.06). The firm has a market cap of $45,850.00 and a PE ratio of 18.52.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

