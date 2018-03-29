Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) PT Set at €20.00 by Nord/LB

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €20.00 ($24.69) price target from analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($30.31) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. equinet set a €21.50 ($26.54) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrizia Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.36 ($27.61).

Patrizia Immobilien stock opened at €24.26 ($29.95) on Monday. Patrizia Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.00 ($20.99) and a 12-month high of €24.34 ($30.05).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/nord-lb-analysts-give-patrizia-immobilien-p1z-a-20-00-price-target-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.