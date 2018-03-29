North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA) Insider Acquires C$754,977.00 in Stock

North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Energy Partners purchased 107,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$754,977.00.

North American Energy Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Energy Partners alerts:

On Friday, March 23rd, North American Energy Partners purchased 7,500 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, North American Energy Partners purchased 8,600 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,060.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, North American Energy Partners purchased 800 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,008.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, North American Energy Partners purchased 177,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,113,330.00.

North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE NOA) opened at C$6.85 on Thursday. North American Energy Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.52 and a 1 year high of C$7.48. The firm has a market cap of $174.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.15.

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). North American Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of C$82.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 5th. North American Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/north-american-energy-partners-inc-noa-insider-acquires-c754977-00-in-stock.html.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.