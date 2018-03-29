BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Northern Star Resources stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Northern Star Resources has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Northern Star Resources (NESRF) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/northern-star-resources-nesrf-downgraded-to-market-perform-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Paulsens, WA Australia; Kundana, WA Australia; Kanowna Belle, WA Australia; Jundee, WA Australia; Tanami, NT Australia; and Exploration. The Exploration segment explores and evaluates gold mineralisation.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.