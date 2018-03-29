Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northwest Pipe earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.1737813863061 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ NWPX) traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,174. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $177.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Northwest Pipe had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

