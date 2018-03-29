NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Position Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,474 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.47% of NorthWestern worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in NorthWestern by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick R. Corcoran sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $259,947.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,181. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NWE) opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. NorthWestern Corp has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $2,585.94, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.28.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

