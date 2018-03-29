NOSTRUM OIL & G (NSTRY) and Devon Energy (DVN) Head to Head Review

NOSTRUM OIL & G (OTCMKTS: NSTRY) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G and Devon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOSTRUM OIL & G $347.98 million 2.45 -$81.97 million ($0.57) -31.79 Devon Energy $13.95 billion 1.19 $898.00 million $2.65 11.95

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NOSTRUM OIL & G. NOSTRUM OIL & G is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NOSTRUM OIL & G has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOSTRUM OIL & G -6.38% -3.72% -1.20% Devon Energy 10.04% 6.92% 3.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NOSTRUM OIL & G and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOSTRUM OIL & G 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 4 17 0 2.81

Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.66%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than NOSTRUM OIL & G.

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. NOSTRUM OIL & G does not pay a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Devon Energy beats NOSTRUM OIL & G on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NOSTRUM OIL & G Company Profile

Nostrum Oil and Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is the Chinarevskoye field located in north-west Kazakhstan. As of March 28, 2017, the company had a proved and probable reserve of 466mmboe. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

