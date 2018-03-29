Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 91 price objective by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 88 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a CHF 95 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America set a CHF 87 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, S&P Global set a CHF 91 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 88.89.

Get Novartis alerts:

NOVN stock opened at CHF 78.38 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $206,540.00 and a PE ratio of 25.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Novartis (NOVN) PT Set at CHF 91 by Cfra” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/novartis-novn-pt-set-at-chf-91-by-cfra.html.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.