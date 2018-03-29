Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12. Novavax has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Novavax by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 18.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

