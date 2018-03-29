Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novo Nordisk A/S earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9812556386209 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,836. The stock has a market cap of $118,657.73, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 82.72% and a net margin of 34.09%. equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a $0.8117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

