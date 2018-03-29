NRG Energy (NRG) Given New $37.00 Price Target at UBS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target upped by UBS from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NRG. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.88.

NRG Energy stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9,529.14, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

