NTT Docomo (DCM) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NTT Docomo earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.2233101757051 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NTT Docomo stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 161,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,270. The company has a market capitalization of $94,837.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.08. NTT Docomo has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 12.38%. equities analysts expect that NTT Docomo will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

