NTT Docomo Inc (DCM) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NTT Docomo were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCM. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in NTT Docomo by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NTT Docomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in NTT Docomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NTT Docomo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NTT Docomo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) opened at $25.35 on Thursday. NTT Docomo Inc has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94,837.40, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.08.

NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.25%. analysts anticipate that NTT Docomo Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCM shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

