Nutanix (NTNX) Downgraded by Vetr to “Sell”

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $46.18 target price on the technology company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTNX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised Nutanix to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs lowered Nutanix from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,253. Nutanix has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $8,525.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 196.67% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $2,152,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 176,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,253.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth W. Long III sold 32,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $1,739,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 185,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,595,160 shares of company stock worth $100,279,429. Insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nutanix by 47.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth $441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1,837.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Nutanix by 52.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 30,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

