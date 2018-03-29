First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,980 Shares of Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Nutrisystem worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutrisystem by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 363,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after buying an additional 55,665 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrisystem by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrisystem during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrisystem by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nutrisystem in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000.

NTRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Nutrisystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nutrisystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutrisystem in a report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nutrisystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrisystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, insider Dawn M. Zier sold 30,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $1,244,405.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,294.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keira Krausz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,319. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Nutrisystem has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $807.02, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. Nutrisystem had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Nutrisystem will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Nutrisystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Nutrisystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Nutrisystem Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

