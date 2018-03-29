NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,519,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,848,000 after buying an additional 499,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,484,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,714,418,000 after buying an additional 1,537,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,528,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,786,000 after buying an additional 11,387,347 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nomura raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $37,519.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $2,810,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ QCOM) traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,199,393. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,183.11, a PE ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently -80.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/nuwave-investment-management-llc-takes-position-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom-updated.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.