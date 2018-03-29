NVE Corp (NVEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $79.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NVE an industry rank of 239 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NVE (NVEC) traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,419. NVE has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $381.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.27.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NVE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVE in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store and transmit information. The Company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data. The Company has also licensed its spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology (MRAM).

