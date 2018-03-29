Cedar Hill Associates LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Cedar Hill Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 931.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $103.14 and a 12-month high of $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41,759.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.45. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $127.50 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.12.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions.

