Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 6,252,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,155,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,575.70, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $404.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.78 million. analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/oasis-petroleum-oas-given-a-11-00-price-target-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.