Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report published on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 570 ($7.88) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OCDO. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Ocado Group to an add rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.98) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Ocado Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.46) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 380 ($5.25) to GBX 545 ($7.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 320 ($4.42) to GBX 525 ($7.25) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 396.20 ($5.47).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of Ocado Group (OCDO) opened at GBX 531.80 ($7.35) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,890.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,750.00. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 233.10 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.20 ($8.33).

In other news, insider Neill Abrams bought 3,293 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,638.38 ($25,750.73). Also, insider Tim Steiner sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.46), for a total transaction of £24,300,000 ($33,572,810.17). In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,017.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ocado Group (OCDO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/ocado-group-ocdo-earns-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt.html.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer. The Company’s principal activities are grocery retailing and the development and monetization of Intellectual Property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods, derived from the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.