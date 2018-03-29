Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 572,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 54,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,856 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 81,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 419,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Peter D. Clarke bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $32.63. 543,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,975. The company has a market cap of $6,442.52, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.39 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

