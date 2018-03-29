Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

ODC stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase 300,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is engaged in developing, manufacturing and/or marketing sorbent products. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group’s customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, dollar stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies and sports field product users.

