Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OLBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.50 price target on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 2,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.07, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.52%. research analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Carla Hargrove Mcgill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $162,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Dent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,046.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,477 shares of company stock worth $209,403 over the last three months. 25.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Old Line Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a chartered trust company engaged in commercial banking business, making various types of loans, investments and accepting deposits. The Bank markets its financial services to small to medium sized businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers and clients.

