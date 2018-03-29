Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.3% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 891,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,841. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $49,761.46, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.02 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 95,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $11,307,826.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,728,420.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $28,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,650,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

